Divya Khossla Shares ‘Unseen’ Glimpses Of Song Hum Dum From Upcoming Film Savi

Divya Khossla has been making headlines with her acting skills. It seems the diva is exploring her acting skills after successfully directing and producing films. Besides that, she grabs attention on her social media handles with her quirkiness and gorgeous expressions. In her latest post, the diva treats her fans with a glimpse of her recently released song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya shared a video post showcasing her quirkiness. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed as Savi, her character in the upcoming film Savi. She looks beautiful in a pink kurta over a blue turtleneck sweater paired with matching pajamas. She looked gorgeous with her rosy makeup, minimal accessories, and half-secured hairstyle.

However, Divya’s infectious smile and rosy cheeks caught our attention, and her expressions were too cute to handle. In the video, the actress enjoys walking in the chilling atmosphere and also plays with the little kids. However, the breathtaking visuals of the sky and mountains were a treat to the eyes. With her beauty and talent, the actress often grabs attention.

Divya Khossla was last seen in Yaariyan 2, where she played Laadli Chibber. Now, she will be seen in her upcoming film Savi, which is set to release in cinemas on 31 May. She has also been featured in films like Bulbul, Sanam Re, and others.