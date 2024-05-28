Divya Khossla Spills Beans On Socialising And Work Says, “My life is restricted…”

Divya Khossla is unstoppable, and we have noticed that with her back-to-back projects. Once again, she is back with another theatrical release, ‘Savi.’ The film also features Anil Kapoor and Harsvardhan Rane in key roles. Besides her professional life, her personal life often becomes a topic of discussion. In a recent interview, she spilled beans on socializing and work.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Divya revealed that socializing is not her cup of tea as she only goes here and there for work and home. She said, “My life is restricted to my set and home, I don’t make appearances everyday just to show up.”

In an interview with Indian Today, she revealed that she is very strong and the box-office outcome won’t affect her. “I’m someone who is very thick-skinned. I am a fighter. I truly don’t fear anything in life. I don’t let the external noise affect me,” she said.

Divya enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handle, with more than six million followers. With her regular and engaging photos and videos, she keeps her fans entertained. The diva has directed two films, Yaariyan and Sanam Re. She was recently seen in Yaariyan 2 alongside Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, and others.