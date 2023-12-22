Do Patti BTS: Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh caught all candid, check out

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh were recently spotted sharing candid moments on the set of their upcoming project, “Do Patti.” The duo, along with other crew members, were caught in a candid frame, giving fans a sneak peek into the camaraderie behind the scenes. Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share the endearing photos, expressing his gratitude for the entire team

Shaheer Sheikh expressed gratitude for the experience, thanking each member of the team for their contributions. He humbly acknowledged the love and support he has received throughout the journey, signifying a sense of appreciation for the collaborative effort put into the project. With the hashtag #gratitude, Sheikh conveyed his appreciation for the moments shared and the connections formed during the filming of “Do Patti.”

Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh were quick to express their excitement for the upcoming project. The behind-the-scenes glimpse not only piqued curiosity about the film but also added to the anticipation surrounding the on-screen chemistry between the talented duo.

About Do Patti

“Do Patti” gears up to captivate viewers. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the hills of North India, this enigmatic thriller promises to transport audiences into a world of mystery and intrigue. The film marks the debut venture into production for both Dhillon and Sanon, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the project. Get ready to be enthralled as “Do Patti” unfolds its suspenseful narrative against the mesmerizing landscapes, promising a cinematic experience that is both gripping and visually stunning.