Do Patti BTS: Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and others caught candid in Manali

Amidst the picturesque landscapes of Manali, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and the team of ‘Do Patti’ have wrapped up their shooting schedule, capturing candid moments against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. In a video shared by Kriti, she, along with popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh and other crew members, can be seen donning stylish winter attire, reflecting the chilly charm of the location. The actress expressed her admiration for Manali, describing it as beautiful, while bidding farewell to the cold weather with warm hearts.

Sharing insights into the filming experience, Kriti Sanon posted the video on her social media, captioning it, “Manali.. You are beautiful! Its a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti !! Cold weather, Warm hearts! Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team! @beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it! ”

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ is a production of Kathha Pictures, co-produced by Kriti Sanon, and is scripted by Kanika Dhillon. The film is slated to stream exclusively on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Promising a thrilling suspense-filled narrative, the movie is set against the enchanting backdrop of the North Indian hills, creating an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue. Alongside Kriti Sanon, the film also features the talented actress Kajol in a lead role, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this upcoming cinematic venture.