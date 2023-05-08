Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)

Check out these stunning photos of Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in red lipstick shades and here, we give you the chance to select who pulled it off better between the two? Share your thoughts with us here

Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Although their respective career choices have been quite different from one another, one can certainly notice the common pattern. Both of them started their respective careers in the South regional entertainment industry in the initial stage of their career and eventually, they both managed to carve out their niche in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them are extremely talented and hardworking as artistes and that’s why, come what may, their loyal legion of fans always love to shower them with a lot of love and affection. Both of them have been quite amazing when it comes to the choices they have made professionally and we love all of it.

Check out how Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are burning hearts with their red lipstick swag:

Both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy a humongous fan following and not just for their talent, they also grab a lot of love and attention for their fashion choices. Well, not just fashion choices ladies and gentlemen, even their choice of accessories have always been on point. Talking about accessories, lipsticks always play a crucial role in enhancing the personality of a diva. Well, these two seem to have a common fancy for the red share lipstick and we love it. But hey folks, who do you think pulls off the red lipstick swag better between the two? See the photos below and decide for yourselves –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com