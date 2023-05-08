ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)

Check out these stunning photos of Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in red lipstick shades and here, we give you the chance to select who pulled it off better between the two? Share your thoughts with us here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 23:19:15
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)

Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Although their respective career choices have been quite different from one another, one can certainly notice the common pattern. Both of them started their respective careers in the South regional entertainment industry in the initial stage of their career and eventually, they both managed to carve out their niche in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them are extremely talented and hardworking as artistes and that’s why, come what may, their loyal legion of fans always love to shower them with a lot of love and affection. Both of them have been quite amazing when it comes to the choices they have made professionally and we love all of it.

Check out how Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are burning hearts with their red lipstick swag:

Both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy a humongous fan following and not just for their talent, they also grab a lot of love and attention for their fashion choices. Well, not just fashion choices ladies and gentlemen, even their choice of accessories have always been on point. Talking about accessories, lipsticks always play a crucial role in enhancing the personality of a diva. Well, these two seem to have a common fancy for the red share lipstick and we love it. But hey folks, who do you think pulls off the red lipstick swag better between the two? See the photos below and decide for yourselves –

Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP) 805234

Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP) 805235

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rashmika Mandanna and her cutest smiling moments that will make your hearts skip multiple beats
Rashmika Mandanna and her cutest smiling moments that will make your hearts skip multiple beats
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Rashmika Mandanna is here to slay and impress, (trending photos alert)
Rashmika Mandanna is here to slay and impress, (trending photos alert)
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Spice up summer fashion game ft. Rashmika Mandanna
Spice up summer fashion game ft. Rashmika Mandanna
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Sara Ali Khan remembers Lord Shiva, vibes with "Namo Namo" song by Amit Trivedi
Sara Ali Khan remembers Lord Shiva, vibes with "Namo Namo" song by Amit Trivedi
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Read Latest News