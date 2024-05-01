Fashion Face-off: Pooja Hegde vs. Neha Kakkar: Who Wore Blue Ruffle Dress Better?

Fashion competitions are becoming increasingly popular these days. We all know that celebrities and their stylists go to tremendous lengths to present the best attire on the red carpet. Celebrities frequently wear similar or identical outfits on purpose or coincidently. The interesting thing is who can pull off the greatest outfit. Today’s fashion face-off features two lovely and brilliant actresses, Pooja Hegde and Neha Kakkar.

Pooja Hedge and Neha Kakkar’s Blue Ruffle Dress

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde stuns in her blue ruffle dress. The outfit features a captivating blue floral print that adds a touch of femininity and freshness to her look. The intricate floral pattern creates visual interest and complements her radiant complexion. The neckline frames her neckline beautifully, drawing attention to her collarbones and shoulders. The dress’s ruffle and thigh-high slit adds a touch of sultriness to Pooja’s look, allowing her to showcase her toned legs.

Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted wavy open tresses, enhancing the vibe of the ensemble. A soft, glowing makeup look with brown tones on her cheeks and lips completes her radiant appearance. Pooja paired her look with beige heels.

Neha Kakkar

Neha redefined hotness in blue, wearing a blue ruffled dress highlighting her amazing physique. He chose the same dress as Pooja Hegde, but she styled it with her fashion twist. Her thigh-high-toned leg appearance made her the center of attention. The diva was sensual in her hot blue dress.

She continues to wow with her sparkly silver eye makeup, her peachy highlighted cheeks, and her matte nude lips enhance her beauty. The silver and diamond ear studs, bracelets, and ring provide a unique touch. Her middle-parted, low-braided hairstyle with loose front bangs creates an oomph factor in her appearance.

Pooja Hegde and Neha Kakkar rock the blue ruffle dress in distinct styles. Pooja brings elegance and sophistication to the ensemble, while Neha infuses it with vibrancy and boldness. Both divas slay in a blue ruffle dress with their fashion tadka.

According to you, who looked more stunning in a blue ruffled dress? Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.