Fashion Royalty: Janhvi Kapoor Spells Timeless Glamour In A Maroon Lehenga Set

Icon of Style Janhvi Kapoor is well-known for her impeccable sense of style wherever she goes. Since her Bollywood debut, the actress has frequently drawn attention to herself with her distinctive looks. She always puts her best foot forward on the red carpet at award shows or at a party. Her exquisite style always takes center stage, raising the fashion benchmark. Her wardrobe selection includes masterpiece clothes that will captivate you, such as her most recent ethnic ensemble. Today’s elegance in a maroon lehenga ensemble has taken the fashion world by storm at Lakme Fashion Week. Let us have a look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ethnic Maroon Lehenga Set-

The B’Town diva posted pictures of herself in an ethnic maroon lehenga set on Instagram. The diva appeared at Lakme Fashion Week in a maroon unique cropped cowl neckline, pleated, ruched mega sleeves, with sequin embellished and attached long-length tasseled blouse paired with matching-colored high-waisted, mermaid silhouette, 3-D florals, sequin, and crystal work embellished skirt. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy front bangs and pulled over to tie a bun. The diva opted for light pink eyeshadow, black smudge eyeliner, shimmery blushy cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with red and silver ear studs and paired with rings. In the pictures, the actress flaunts her toned physique with a striking appearance.

