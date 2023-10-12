Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns

When fashion is concerned, Bollywood divas never fail to keep their best foot forward. Whether they have to show their ethereal look in traditional outfits or wish to be the show stealer in sultry gowns, they know how to pull it off effortlessly. And this time, divas Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria flaunt their sensuousness in the long gowns. Let’s take a full look.

Kareena Kapoor’s One-shoulder Down Long Gown

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena opts for a silhouette shade satin gown. The one shoulder down accentuates her beautiful shoulder. The other slit sleeves look breezy. In the comfort of this long gown, Kareena looks stunning. The blue stone earrings add an extra dose of glamour.

Priyanka Chopra’s Off-shoulder Long Gown

Raising the sensuality bar, Priyanka dons a bold, red long gown. The off-shoulder sleeves define her beautiful neckline, followed by her bustier bodice, defining her curves, and the floor-length dresses look spectacular. With bold red lips and diamond earrings, she grabs our attention.

Tara Sutaria’s Sleeveless Long Gown

The stunning Tara shows her picturesque figure in this long white gown. The sleeveless hands accentuate her beautiful shoulders, while the body-hugging gown defines her stunning figure. Embellished in a silver sequin gown, she looks glamorous. The diamond earrings and bangles complete her look.

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.