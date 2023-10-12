Movies | Celebrities

Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria flaunt their sensuousness in stunning long gowns. Take inspiration from the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 21:30:42
Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860876

When fashion is concerned, Bollywood divas never fail to keep their best foot forward. Whether they have to show their ethereal look in traditional outfits or wish to be the show stealer in sultry gowns, they know how to pull it off effortlessly. And this time, divas Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria flaunt their sensuousness in the long gowns. Let’s take a full look.

Kareena Kapoor’s One-shoulder Down Long Gown

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena opts for a silhouette shade satin gown. The one shoulder down accentuates her beautiful shoulder. The other slit sleeves look breezy. In the comfort of this long gown, Kareena looks stunning. The blue stone earrings add an extra dose of glamour.

Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860878

Priyanka Chopra’s Off-shoulder Long Gown

Raising the sensuality bar, Priyanka dons a bold, red long gown. The off-shoulder sleeves define her beautiful neckline, followed by her bustier bodice, defining her curves, and the floor-length dresses look spectacular. With bold red lips and diamond earrings, she grabs our attention.

Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860877

Tara Sutaria’s Sleeveless Long Gown

The stunning Tara shows her picturesque figure in this long white gown. The sleeveless hands accentuate her beautiful shoulders, while the body-hugging gown defines her stunning figure. Embellished in a silver sequin gown, she looks glamorous. The diamond earrings and bangles complete her look.

Flaunt Your Sensuousness Like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Tara Sutaria In Long Gowns 860879

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860588
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees
Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear 860557
Slay Like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Janhvi Kapoor In Necklace Designs For Everyday Wear
Check UNSEEN Pic Of Nick Jonas Hugging Priyanka Chopra During His Birthday Celebration 860185
Check UNSEEN Pic Of Nick Jonas Hugging Priyanka Chopra During His Birthday Celebration
Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueliene Fernandez, And Priyanka Chopra Are Trendsetter In Classy Co ord Sets 859953
Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueliene Fernandez, And Priyanka Chopra Are Trendsetter In Classy Co ord Sets
Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut's style guide 859842
Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut’s style guide
Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood divas’ go-to boat neck designs for sarees 859501
Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood divas’ go-to boat neck designs for sarees

Latest Stories

Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan 860884
Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan
[Unseen Photos] Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony 860918
[Unseen Photos] Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony
Sneha Reddy Shares Candid Moments Of Father-son Duo Allu Arjun And Ayaan; Watch 860757
Sneha Reddy Shares Candid Moments Of Father-son Duo Allu Arjun And Ayaan; Watch
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos 860755
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are ‘Darlings’ In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels 860847
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman’s Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels
Yami Gautam shoots for next in North India for over 50 days! 860845
Yami Gautam shoots for next in North India for over 50 days!
Read Latest News