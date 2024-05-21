Floral Top, Slit Denim Skirt & Glasses: Decoding Pooja Hegde’s Coffee Date Look

When it comes to fashion, Pooja Hedge never misses a chance to put her best foot forward, setting new trends with her contemporary styles. Whether gracing her look in a mini dress or coordinated set, she carries every look to perfection. And if you wonder what’s new, let us reveal her chic coffee date style, wearing a floral top and denim skirt.

Inside Pooja Hedge’s Coffee Date Look

Pooja is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. Besides sightseeing and street walks, one thing she loves to explore is coffee. The actress is a true coffee lover and finds it fascinating to try new types of coffee. You can also call coffee her travel buddy. For her day out in Dubai, the actress opted to start it with some coffee time on the cozy sofa.

For her coffee date, the actress adorned herself in a chic ensemble, wearing a green top with floral prints, adding a touch of playfulness. She paired it with a black denim skirt featuring a jaw-dropping side slit which the actress flaunts in the pictures. To sum up her look, she added a golden sparkle with the golden chain. At the same time, the black pair of funky glasses complemented her appearance. Lastly, her look can’t be complete without a statement black handbag. And that’s it, Pooja Hedge grabbing eyeballs with her chic coffee date look.