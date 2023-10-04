Movies | Celebrities

From Almond milk to fashion spree: Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Paris getaway

From exploring the city's iconic landmarks to indulging in delicious French cuisine, Sara Ali Khan is making the most of her time in the City of Love, Paris.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 21:00:49
Sara Ali Khan, the Bollywood sensation known for her charming smile, has been setting travel goals for her fans on social media. The young actress is currently in the romantic city of Paris, and her Instagram feed is filled with snapshots of her incredible vacation. From exploring the city’s iconic landmarks to indulging in delicious French cuisine, Sara is making the most of her time in the City of Love.

One of the highlights of Sara’s Parisian adventure is her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her impeccable style, the actress did not disappoint while touring the fashion capital of the world. In one of her Instagram posts, Sara exudes elegance as she enjoys a refreshing glass of almond milk. Dressed in a chic and comfortable ensemble, she proves that style doesn’t have to be sacrificed for comfort.

Another snapshot captures Sara indulging in some retail therapy with a friend. Paris is renowned for its high-end fashion boutiques and designer stores, and it’s no surprise that Sara couldn’t resist the temptation to shop. The photo showcases the actress’s love for fashion as she explores the city’s fashionable streets.

Sara also shared a heartwarming moment with her mother during her vacation. In the third photo, the actress is seen taking selfies with her mother, who playfully hides behind her daughter. Her fans and followers have been showering her with love and admiration for sharing these candid glimpses of her vacation.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

