Gauahar Khan Poses Like Chic Trophy In Black Shimmery Dress, Take A Look

Gauahar Khan is one of the attractions of news headlines. Her active presence on social media makes her the talk of the town. Her Instagram feed is proof of her exquisite taste in fashion. Adding to her fashion book, the diva poses like a trophy in the shimmery black dress in the latest photos. Let’s have a closer look.

Gauahar Khan Poses Like Trophy

Gauahar Khan drops new photos on her Instagram handle, unveiling her beauty in the black. In the image, the actress can be seen wearing an all-black outfit from Kamaali Couture. The outfit includes a beaded blouse with cut-out details and a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline. The bold wings-like sleeve details around the shoulder and neck look stunning. She pairs her look with the matching shimmery bodycon skirt, accentuating her curvy figure. Gauahar Khan looks nothing short of a queen in this masterpiece black ensemble.

In addition, Gauahar Khan elevates the charm with green stud earrings and a matching ring. The bold black winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. The rose shines eye shadow, dewy red cheeks, and brown gold lips complement her overall appearance. With the black strappy heels, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. However, the diva poses like an IFFA trophy in the black ensemble, making us all stunned by her glam.

Did you like Gauahar Khan’s black glam? Drop your views in the comments.