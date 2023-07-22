Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read

Given the rise of South cinema, Genelia D’Souza opened up on how people said that when someone is not able to make a mark in Bollywood, they shift to south, she also opened up how she felt like an outsider when entered south. Genelia reflected on the shifting dynamics of the entertainment industry, particularly regarding actors marking their debut in South Indian cinema. Genelia shared her own experience as she recalled being told that those who struggle to make a mark in Bollywood often find opportunities in the South film industry. Despite her successful career and immense popularity, Genelia humbly referred to herself as an outsider in the industry. Her statement sheds light on the changing perceptions and opportunities for actors, highlighting the increasing prominence and significance of the South Indian film industry in contemporary times.

Genelia D’Souza recalls how she felt like an outsider initially

During a heartfelt conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Genelia D’Souza expressed her delight in witnessing the transformation of Indian cinema from being regional-centric to a unified entity. She praised the current trend where cinema is no longer confined to South, North, Punjabi, or Marathi labels, but instead, it has evolved into a cohesive fabric of Indian cinema. Reflecting on her own journey, Genelia acknowledged that while actors like Allu Arjun and Jr NTR were already established stars with a devoted fanbase, she initially felt like an outsider when she entered the South Indian film industry.

Despite facing the perception of being a Bollywood dropout going to the South, Genelia developed a deep affection for the industry and its loyal fanbase. She found solace in the love and appreciation she received from her work in South films, and her passion for the craft of acting grew stronger.

Genelia emphasized that times have changed, and for the better, as she pointed out how Bollywood celebrities are now venturing into the South film industry to explore new opportunities and expand their horizons. With a more inclusive and collaborative approach, the Indian film industry has become a harmonious tapestry that unites talents from various regions, ultimately benefiting cinema as a whole.

