Get ready with Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in chikankari kurtis [Photos]

In recent times, leading fashion icons like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted gracing the red carpet and various events in stunning Chikankari kurtis

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Sep,2023 02:05:57
Chikankari, the exquisite and delicate hand-embroidery technique from Lucknow, has always held a special place in the world of fashion. With its intricate threadwork and timeless charm, it adds an air of sophistication to any ensemble. In recent times, leading fashion icons like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted gracing the red carpet and various events in stunning Chikankari kurtis. Let’s explore how these talented actresses effortlessly elevate their fashion game with these elegant creations.

Kajal Aggarwal’s sublime simplicity

Kajal Aggarwal, known for her understated elegance, chose a pristine white Chikankari kurti for a promotional event, assumably. The intricate white-on-white embroidery exuded timeless beauty, making her look effortlessly chic. She paired it with classic jhumka earrings and juttis, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. This look is perfect for daytime events, brunches, or even a casual day at the office. A white Chikankari kurti is a wardrobe essential that can be easily styled with colorful accessories to make a statement.

Pooja Hegde’s bohemian flair

Pooja Hegde, the epitome of boho-chic, was spotted in a white Chikankari short kurti. She paired it with distressed denim and layered minimal accessories and makeup. The kurti’s breezy silhouette and delicate embroidery added a touch of femininity to her ensemble. This look is ideal for music festivals, beach vacations, or even a casual dinner date. The versatility of Chikankari kurtis allows you to experiment with different bottoms, making it a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

Rashmika Mandanna’s red-carpet glamour

Rashmika Mandanna, a rising star in the film industry, stunned at the airport in stylish peach pink chikankari kurti. The kurti featured intricate floral embroidery and a cinched waist, highlighting her graceful silhouette. She decked it up with stylish denim jeans. She accessorized with black sunglass. This look is perfect for your quick casual errands.

Styling Chikankari Kurtis: Versatility for every occasion

Chikankari kurtis are a versatile addition to your wardrobe, offering endless possibilities for styling and accessorizing. For a casual daytime look, pair your Chikankari kurti with a comfortable pair of fitted leggings or breezy palazzo pants. Add some ethnic flair with juttis or mojris, and complete the look with statement jhumka earrings and a stack of bangles for a touch of traditional charm.

To transition into an evening affair, opt for a Chikankari kurti gown or a longer kurti paired with fitted cigarette pants. Elevate your style with stiletto heels or embellished sandals, and don’t forget to accessorize with a clutch or potli bag. Drape a contrasting or matching dupatta for a more regal appearance.

For a Bohemian-inspired ensemble, layer your Chikankari kurti with a denim jacket and distressed jeans. Choose ankle boots or gladiator sandals to add an edgy touch. Accessorize with chunky, silver or tribal jewelry to infuse that free-spirited vibe into your look.

When dressing up for special occasions like weddings or gala events, consider floor-length Chikankari kurtis paired with fitted churidar bottoms or flowy shararas. High heels or embellished footwear are essential for adding a touch of glamour. Adorn yourself with intricate chandelier earrings, a clutch, and a maang tikka for a truly royal appearance.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

