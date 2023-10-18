Movies | Celebrities

Get That 'Cute Girl' Vibe Like Divya Khosla Kumar In Top And Skirt, See Photos

Divya Khosla Kumar is serving fashion goals wherever she goes. Yet again, the diva shows how to get that 'cute girl' vibe in a top and mini skirt. Check out photos and take inspiration.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 13:45:08
credit: manav.manglani Instagram

The craze for the top and skirt is never-ending. Every time, it comes with a new pattern, style, and with a contemporary touch. While this is not just a comfortable outfit, it also looks cool to style. This time, the Yaariyan 2 actress serves that ‘cute girl’ vibes while promoting her upcoming film in top and skirt style. Let’s take inspiration.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Top And Skirt

In the latest viral photos, Divya Khosla Kumar promotes her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 in a top and skirt. The actress wore a casual white top from Balmain Paris. She pairs this simple top wear with the ‘darling’ red furry mini skirt. This fusion of fashion looks ‘cute,’ serving a ‘cute girl’ vibe.

That’s not all! Divya Khosla Kumar adorns her cute girl look with an open hairstyle. She opts for basic earrings. In contrast, her beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and bold pink lips add glamour. With the white chunky shoes, she uplifts her casual comfort with style. At the same time, this cute little white handbag looks preppy with her overall appearance.

Snapped in the town, Divya Khosla Kumar smiles at the paparazzi. She waves her hands to the fans and cameramen. In contrast, her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s ‘cute girl’ vibes in the top and skirt? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

