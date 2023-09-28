Get the Bollywood Diva Look: Crop Top & Skirt Style Tips from Alia, Tara, and Kiara

Among the myriad of styles that have captured the limelight, crop tops and skirts stand out as versatile ensembles that seamlessly blend ethnic charm with contemporary allure. In this sartorial journey, we explore the fashion secrets of three iconic Bollywood actresses – Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani. Each of these style mavens has masterfully redefined the art of adorning crop tops and skirts, offering a glimpse into the world of fashion that transcends the silver screen. Join us as we unravel the essence of their distinctive looks, and discover how you, too, can recreate these captivating ensembles while infusing your individual flair into them.

Alia Bhatt’s Classic Elegance

For those seeking a touch of classic charm in their semi-ethnic ensemble, Alia Bhatt’s look is a masterclass in timeless sophistication. She donned a deep plunge neck white shirt crop top with statement-making voluminous sleeves and a daring neckline. Alia paired this top with a stunning white embroidered tulle skirt adorned with multiple gheras, creating an ethereal aura. Completing her ensemble with a sleek ponytail, kohled eyes, and nude lips, she added a traditional touch with a pair of jhumkas. Alia’s look effortlessly marries contemporary and ethnic elements, making it suitable for various occasions.

Recreating Alia’s Look: To channel Alia’s classic elegance, select a deep plunge crop top with statement sleeves and pair it with an intricately embroidered skirt. Accessorize with jhumkas for that touch of traditional glamour.

Tara Sutaria’s Boho Chic with a Splash of Colour

For those craving a bohemian vibe with a burst of colour, Tara Sutaria’s multi-coloured crop top and skirt co-ord set is an excellent choice. Her ensemble features a balloon-sleeved crop top adorned with a vibrant, eye-catching print, perfectly complemented by a matching skirt. Tara opted for minimal makeup, allowing her wavy, flowing locks to add a touch of natural charm. Her look showcases how to infuse playfulness and colour into your outfit without compromising on style.

Recreating Tara’s Look: To emulate Tara’s boho chic style, search for a colourful crop top and skirt set with unique patterns. Keep your makeup understated and embrace your natural hair texture for a carefree, bohemian allure.

Kiara Advani’s Glamorous Sass

For those who aspire to exude glamour and sass, Kiara Advani’s ensemble is the ultimate inspiration. She opted for a well-curated black crop top paired with an abstract-printed, floor-length skirt cinched together by a chic black block belt. Kiara completed her look with a sleek ponytail, dramatic kohled eyes, and vibrant pink lips. Her outfit is perfect for those who want to make a bold and glamorous statement.

Recreating Kiara’s Look: To channel Kiara’s glamorous sass, select a black crop top and an eye-catching printed skirt. Add a stylish belt to define your waist and focus on bold eye makeup and vibrant lips for a dash of glam.

Crop Top and Skirt Fashion: Beyond Bollywood

Beyond the glamour of Bollywood, crop tops and skirts have gained popularity as versatile and trendy semi-ethnic wear. To recreate these diva-inspired looks, consider experimenting with different colours, fabrics, and patterns that suit your personal style. Accessorize thoughtfully with statement jewellery, such as chunky earrings or layered necklaces, to elevate your ensemble.

These Bollywood divas have showcased the remarkable versatility of crop tops and skirts in the world of fashion. Whether you lean towards classic elegance, boho chic, or glamorous sass, these style tips provide a roadmap to help you recreate these captivating looks while infusing your unique personality into them.