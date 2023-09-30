Get the mother-daughter airport fashion style guide from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya [Photos]

Highlights:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya nail airport fashion with ease.

Aishwarya’s style: classic and casual, with shades and designer bags.

Aaradhya, the mini-fashionista, rocks cute airport outfits inspired by her mom.

Airport fashion is always an exciting spectacle, but when it comes to Bollywood royalty like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her adorable daughter, Aaradhya, it’s a true runway show! Aishwarya, known for her timeless elegance, and her mini-fashionista Aaradhya, have consistently set the bar high with their impeccable airport style. Whether they’re jetting off for a family vacation or returning from a glamorous event, this mother-daughter duo effortlessly combines comfort and chic in their travel ensembles.

Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya spotted together

Aishwarya, the former Miss World and Bollywood superstar, has an airport fashion game that’s always on point. She often opts for a classic yet casual look, donning oversized sunglasses, comfortable yet stylish footwear, and a designer handbag. Aishwarya’s airport style is all about understated classic.

And now that the video has gone viral on the internet, we can see Aishwarya Rai wearing a black t-shirt teamed with black pants, sleek hair, a blazer and minimal makeup. She carried it off with a stylish black handbag.

But it’s little Aaradhya who steals the spotlight with her cute and trendy airport outfits! Despite her tender age, Aaradhya has already displayed a penchant for fashion that’s inherited from her stylish mom

Her daughter can be seen in a cute blue t-shirt teamed with stylish skimming pants. Looking all cute in the outfit, she can be seen holding her mother Aishwarya’s hand as they step inside the airport premises.

Check out the video-

So, when it comes to mother-daughter airport fashion, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are the ultimate inspiration. They remind us that you can stay comfy without compromising style and that the airport is just another glamorous runway for these Bollywood beauties. From Aishwarya’s timeless elegance to Aaradhya’s budding fashionista charm, this dynamic duo knows how to turn heads wherever they go!