Go preppy in party wear dresses! Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Shraddha Kapoor show how [Photos]

Highlights:

Bollywood’s party divas – Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor- redefine party wear fashion.

Alia Bhatt masters minimal elegance, Anushka Sharma dazzles in Cannes, and Shraddha Kapoor embraces bling and chic.

These stars prove there’s a party dress style for every fashionista, from simplicity to red-carpet glam and blingy chic.

Get ready to unleash your inner preppy party diva as we take a fashion journey with the stunning Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor! These Bollywood stars have shown us that when it comes to party wear dresses, the options are endless, and the style is impeccable.

Alia Bhatt’s minimal glow in green

First in line is the ever-charming Alia Bhatt, who dazzled in a striking green peplum top, paired effortlessly with a narrow skirt. Alia’s choice of no accessories allowed her outfit to take center stage, and her open wavy tresses added a touch of elegance. When it came to glam, Alia went for subtle eyeshadow, a dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, and glowing skin. She proved that sometimes, less is truly more, and simplicity can be the key to stealing the spotlight at any party.

Anushka Sharma wins it in pink & black

Next up, Anushka Sharma, who graced the Cannes Film Festival in a Prada outfit that left us all in awe. Her pastel pink sleeveless top, crafted from a shiny fabric, was a work of art in itself. The attached floor-length trails added a dramatic flair as they gracefully trailed behind her. Paired with black fitted pants adorned with intricate sequin work, Anushka’s ensemble was the epitome of elegance and glamour. Her choice of accessories, including statement diamond rings, a dazzling ear cuff, and black block heels, added the perfect touch of sparkle. Anushka’s minimalistic makeup approach highlighted her natural beauty, making her look like a true red-carpet queen.

Shraddha Kapoor wins it with her glitters

Lastly, we have Shraddha Kapoor, who was ready to party in her silver fishnet crop top and metallic flare pants. The bling was taken to the next level with a sequin corset top that extended into full sleeves, forming a captivating contrast with the fishnet. Her chunky necklace and rhinestone-adorned Zara hobo shoulder bag added the perfect amount of bling to her look. With a dewy complexion, smokey eyes, and mascara-laden lashes, Shraddha nailed the party-ready makeup. Her ensemble was a shining example of how to embrace the glitz and glam of a party while staying chic and stylish.

Party wear fashion is all about letting your inner diva shine, and these Bollywood stars have certainly shown us how it’s done. Whether you prefer the elegance of Alia, the red-carpet glamour of Anushka, or the blingy chic of Shraddha, there’s a party dress style for every fashionista. So, go ahead and take inspiration from these dazzling looks, and get ready to own the spotlight at your next party!