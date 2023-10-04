Gold Necklace Designs: Craft your jewellery like Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna

The allure of gold has always been timeless and irresistible. From Hollywood red carpets to Bollywood galas, gold necklaces have long been the go-to choice for adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to any ensemble. Today, we delve into the world of exquisite gold necklace designs, as seen on two prominent fashion icons: Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna. Their impeccable taste and flair for fashion have set new standards in jewellery styling, proving that a well-chosen gold necklace can be the crowning jewel in any outfit. So, join us on this glittering journey as we explore the magic of gold necklaces, each one telling a unique story of elegance and charm.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Radiant Gold Choker: A Beaded Marvel

When it comes to fashion, Shanaya Kapoor is known for setting trends ablaze, and her choice of gold necklace is no exception. Recently, she dazzled everyone with a stylish gold choker necklace, showcasing her impeccable taste in jewellery. The standout feature of this piece is the delicate interplay of purple and white beads, adding a touch of sophistication and charm.

Shanaya Kapoor paired this stunning gold necklace with a heavily embellished green off-shoulder lehenga choli, demonstrating her knack for blending tradition with contemporary style. The ensemble was elevated with a beautifully embellished dupatta, creating an ethereal aura. To complete the look, Shanaya opted for a mid-parted sleek hairbun, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips. And not to forget the floral bun, which added a hint of freshness to her overall appearance. With this gold choker, Shanaya Kapoor effortlessly merged classic elegance with modern flair, leaving us in awe.

Raashi Khanna’s Golden Elegance: Embroidered Bliss

Raashi Khanna graced the fashion scene like a vision in her heavily embellished golden lehenga choli. The sheer opulence of the outfit was accentuated by the intricate embroidery work, making her look like an absolute dream. However, what truly caught our attention was her choice of a gold necklace to complement this lavish ensemble.

The gold necklace Raashi selected was nothing short of a masterpiece, enhancing the golden embroidery of her outfit. Its timeless allure and exquisite craftsmanship perfectly resonated with her glamorous look. To top it off, Raashi Khanna sported a sleek floral hairbun, radiating elegance and sophistication. Her bold red lips and dewy eyes added a dash of allure and mystery to her overall appearance, making her an embodiment of grace and style.

In the world of fashion, these two divas have shown us that gold necklaces can be more than just accessories; they can be statement pieces that elevate your entire look. Whether it’s Shanaya Kapoor’s bead-adorned choker or Raashi Khanna’s embroidered masterpiece, these gold necklaces serve as a testament to the power of jewellery in defining your fashion narrative. So, don’t be afraid to experiment and let your inner fashionista shine with the perfect gold necklace to complement your style.