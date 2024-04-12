Golden Glow: Sonakshi Sinha Dazzles In Maroon And Gold Lehenga Set For Eid Celebration

Bollywood’s favorite diva, Sonakshi Sinha, has once again lit the fashion landscape on fire, elevating street style to new heights with her effortlessly elegant casual combination. The actress, famed for her flawless style, has left admirers in amazement with her latest fashion outing, which features a traditional outfit that exudes elegance. If you need some inspiration, Sonakshi Sinha’s fresh style in the maroon and gold lehenga combination is ideal. Take a look at the following.

Decoding Sonakshi Sinha’s Maroon And Gold Lehenga Set-

Sonakshi Sinha looks absolutely radiant in her maroon and gold lehenga set. The V-neckline blouse, adorned with intricate gold embroidery and featuring full sleeves, adds a touch of sophistication to Sonakshi’s look. The addition of gold tassels attached to the wrist line adds a playful yet luxurious element to the ensemble, showcasing attention to detail and impeccable craftsmanship. She paired her with a matching skirt and an organza dupatta with gold work over her shoulders, adding an ethereal and regal touch to the outfit. The gold work on the dupatta complements the embroidery on the blouse, tying the entire look together seamlessly.

Sonakshi fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle, adding a touch of glamour to her appearance. For makeup, she chose a soft and radiant look with winged eyeliner, soft eyeshadow, and a nude matte lip color that complements the richness of her ensemble. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings and gold and silver rings.

What is your reaction to Sonakshi Sinha’s Eid look? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.