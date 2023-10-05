Movies | Celebrities

Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress

Pooja Hegde, the Housefull 4 actress is currently setting internet ablaze with her spectacular windy flowy look in black floral ensemble. We are in love with Hegde’s look in the video. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Oct,2023 20:00:19
  • Highlights:
  • Pooja Hegde’s stylish black floral dress captures the essence of Autumn.
  • Her outfit, featuring a corset bodice and golden drop earrings, sets a chic seasonal fashion trend.
  • Pooja Hegde inspires Forevernew India’s Autumn Winter ’23 collection with her stunning look.

As the leaves begin their colourful descent, and the breeze takes on a slightly crisper edge, it’s time for fashion to embrace the enchanting season of Autumn. And who better to lead the way in capturing the essence of this whimsical time of year than the ever-gorgeous Pooja Hegde? This Bollywood and south film industry sensation is turning heads in a stunning black floral mini dress, and we’re falling head over heels for her autumn-inspired style!

Picture this: Pooja Hegde stepping out in a black floral flared midi dress that’s as playful as the swirling leaves in the wind. With a corset bodice that accentuates her curves and a high-neck shirt collar, she’s the embodiment of elegance with a hint of mystique. Her long, sleek hair cascades gracefully down her back, and her makeup is a testament to the season’s allure – sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips that perfectly complement her natural beauty.

But the crowning glory of her ensemble? A pair of golden drop earrings that catch the light like the first rays of a crisp autumn morning. With every step she takes, she’s not just embracing the season – she’s owning it! It’s safe to say that Pooja Hegde is setting the bar high for autumn fashion, leaving us all in awe of her style game.

Here take a glance at her stylish flared look in black floral flared midi dress-

Forevernew India couldn’t have put it better when they shared this mesmerizing photoshoot video, declaring, “Dark florals 🌸 Romance under the stars! Our Autumn Winter ’23 collection is about to set hearts aflutter. Get ready to elevate your date night style to enchanting new heights.” And with Pooja Hegde as the muse, we’re absolutely ready to be swept away by the magic of autumn fashion. So, bring on the windy days, falling leaves, and stylish black florals – we’re all set to embrace this gorgeous season with open arms!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

