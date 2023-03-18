Hansika Motwani and Sara Ali Khan are two of the prettiest and most captivating divas in the Indian entertainment industry. While Hansika Motwani started her career many years back in the Hindi TV industry as a child artiste with the show Shaka Laka Boom that’s extremely memorable for every child of the 90s decade, Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, started getting her share of fame and popularity immediately after her grand debut in Kedarnath in the year 2018. Ever since then, even Sara Ali Khan has grown immensely as a performer and well, no wonder, we are truly in awe of everything coming from her end. The thing with both Hansika Motwani and Sara Ali Khan is that they are both extremely active on social media platforms and we love it.

The thing with both Hansika Motwani and Sara Ali Khan is that they both love to share their regular updates and happenings in real life with fans. So, what’s the latest that we get to see from their end? Well, currently, Hansika Motwani is enjoying the beauty of water as she enjoys her special holiday in Krabi, Thailand. She’s all set for her exotic holiday and her stunning vibrant hue outfit is a clear indication of that. We love her swag over there. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan satisfied her stomach with perfection as she’s seen enjoying a yummy paratha platter full of items with a lot of variety. From dal, sabzi, paneer and other curries to chutney and achaar, we see it all in the platter and no wonder, we are also feeling hungry seeing the same. Want to check it out? See below folks –

