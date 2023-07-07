ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was papped outside Bandra’s infamous COCO café recently. The diva can be seen stepping outside her car, looking all stunning in her casuals. Check out video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 10:00:42
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a talented and versatile actress who has made a significant impact in the Indian film industry. Her striking beauty combined with her exceptional acting skills has earned her a dedicated fan base. As of now the actress is currently winning the internet with her casual adorn moment on the streets of Mumbai as she headed for Bandra’s famous COCO, for a cuppa coffee to enjoy Monsoons.

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in casuals

In the video, we can see Pooja Hegde in a stylish tangerine hued casual t-shirt. The actress completed the t-shirt look with black leggings. The diva rounded it off with her sleek pulled back hairdo and no makeup. She could be seen posing for the paparazzies too.

Viral Bhayani sharing the beautiful video wrote, “Baarish ka Mausam aur Bandra ka famous Coco uper se the very gorgeous and beautiful Pooja Hegde, the killer combo should we say?”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Yaar ab apna chhata toh pakad he sakte hai… naa haath mai mehandi lagi hai na he dulhan ka joda pehna hai”

Another wrote, “She looks beautiful even in a simple tee”

A third user wrote, “Itna kaam hai in chhapriyo ke paas ki hashtag likhte time typo bhi check nahi karte…ye PIOJAHEGDE kaun hai be”

A fourth user wrote, “Thank you @viralbhayani bhai for using my song for the reel 🤗🚨🤘🏼 #MysteryGirl suits @hegdepooja”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics
Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma’s Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch
Nia Sharma’s Midnight Energy Is Fun; Watch
Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics
Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics
Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Real Struggle’ Behind Graceful Walk
Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Real Struggle’ Behind Graceful Walk
Sumbul Touqeer Pairs Up With Sumedh Mudgalkar For Sazishen; Check Out
Sumbul Touqeer Pairs Up With Sumedh Mudgalkar For Sazishen; Check Out
In Pics: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Monotone Look
In Pics: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Monotone Look
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics
Read Latest News