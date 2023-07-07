Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a talented and versatile actress who has made a significant impact in the Indian film industry. Her striking beauty combined with her exceptional acting skills has earned her a dedicated fan base. As of now the actress is currently winning the internet with her casual adorn moment on the streets of Mumbai as she headed for Bandra’s famous COCO, for a cuppa coffee to enjoy Monsoons.

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in casuals

In the video, we can see Pooja Hegde in a stylish tangerine hued casual t-shirt. The actress completed the t-shirt look with black leggings. The diva rounded it off with her sleek pulled back hairdo and no makeup. She could be seen posing for the paparazzies too.

Viral Bhayani sharing the beautiful video wrote, “Baarish ka Mausam aur Bandra ka famous Coco uper se the very gorgeous and beautiful Pooja Hegde, the killer combo should we say?”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Yaar ab apna chhata toh pakad he sakte hai… naa haath mai mehandi lagi hai na he dulhan ka joda pehna hai”

Another wrote, “She looks beautiful even in a simple tee”

A third user wrote, “Itna kaam hai in chhapriyo ke paas ki hashtag likhte time typo bhi check nahi karte…ye PIOJAHEGDE kaun hai be”

A fourth user wrote, “Thank you @viralbhayani bhai for using my song for the reel 🤗🚨🤘🏼 #MysteryGirl suits @hegdepooja”