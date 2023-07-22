Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy

South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the well-known performing artists in the entertainment business. To keep up in the headlines and keeps herself maintained. She is a fitness freak and often shares inspiring gym time with her fans. Yet again, the diva dropped pictures from the gym, but wait, who is the cutest gym buddy with her? Let’s find out.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Gym Buddy

The actress shared a beautiful snap of herself holding her cute little baby in her hand on the gym machine. She held the baby in her arms, sitting and looking at her son Neil Kitchlu with a big smile on her face. Undoubtedly it’s the best feeling in the world. She tried to kiss her cutest little gym buddy in the other photo. In the caption, she wrote, “My favorite #gymbuddy.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome their first child on 19th April 2022. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of the baby embracing motherhood. The duo looks cute and beautiful together. When Kajal is not busy at work, she takes time to spend with her baby and her husband. The pictures from her sweet moments go viral in no time. She is an inspiration for people. The diva beautifully handles her work and personal life.

