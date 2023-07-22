ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy

Kajal Aggarwal loves to keep herself fit and maintain. And so, she regularly spends time in the gym. Here check ok it who is her cutest gym buddy in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 09:15:36
Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy 835655

South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the well-known performing artists in the entertainment business. To keep up in the headlines and keeps herself maintained. She is a fitness freak and often shares inspiring gym time with her fans. Yet again, the diva dropped pictures from the gym, but wait, who is the cutest gym buddy with her? Let’s find out.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Gym Buddy

The actress shared a beautiful snap of herself holding her cute little baby in her hand on the gym machine. She held the baby in her arms, sitting and looking at her son Neil Kitchlu with a big smile on her face. Undoubtedly it’s the best feeling in the world. She tried to kiss her cutest little gym buddy in the other photo. In the caption, she wrote, “My favorite #gymbuddy.”

Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy 835653

Here Find Out Kajal Aggarwal's Cutest Gym Buddy 835654

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome their first child on 19th April 2022. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of the baby embracing motherhood. The duo looks cute and beautiful together. When Kajal is not busy at work, she takes time to spend with her baby and her husband. The pictures from her sweet moments go viral in no time. She is an inspiration for people. The diva beautifully handles her work and personal life.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s gym buddy? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kajal Aggarwal 'Boss It Up' In Evergreen Pantsuit 834992
Kajal Aggarwal ‘Boss It Up’ In Evergreen Pantsuit
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics 828336
Kajal Aggarwal Serving Beautiful Vibes From Turkey; See Pics
Here's how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode 823919
Here’s how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode
What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession? 823641
What Is Kajal Aggarwal’s New Obsession?
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say 822897
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say
Latest Stories
Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings 835660
Check Out: Hina Khan’s Early Morning Cravings
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother 835777
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother
Munawar Faruqui's Upcoming Song 'Kajal' Releases Tomorrow; Check Details 835720
Munawar Faruqui’s Upcoming Song ‘Kajal’ Releases Tomorrow; Check Details
Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Leather Jacket And Pant 835730
Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Leather Jacket And Pant
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read 835700
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read
Read Latest News