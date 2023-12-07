Here’s that ‘one thing’ that Tara Sutaria can’t resist, check out

Let’s be real! We all have that ‘one thing’ that we truly can’t let go, no matter where we go. And the Bollywood celebrities are no less or alien to it. Tara Sutaria, last seen in Apurva, recently left her fans amused with one such moment on her Instagram handle. Being an avid social media user, Tara often keeps her fans glued to her grid with her candid moments, giving them a sneak peek of her goofy side.

Now coming to that ‘one thing’ that Tara can’t resist is a good ‘samosa.’ Yes, you read it right, all that toned, abstatic body, yet the obsession with a scrumptious samosa doesn’t fall flat when it comes to Tara Sutaria. The actress shared a sneak peek on her social media handle, where we can see her all graceful, posing for the shutterbugs and then going on to enjoy a samosa.

The video follows with Tara posing for the shutterbugs. She looked absolutely dreamy and starry in her off-shoulder sequinned beige corset gown. She picked it up with sleek hairbun, dewy soft eye makeup and pink lips. Putting it up with a pink blush on her cheeks, she rounded it off with a pair of diamond ear studs and a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Soon after she gets done clicking the photos, we can see Tara sitting on the couch while relishing a samosa. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wait till the end.. And honestly what can I say… That’s my style! 😂🤦‍♀️ ( There is arguably nothing better than a Samosa, and if you deny it, you’re lying ).”

