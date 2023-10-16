Hotness Alert: Pooja Hegde Flaunts Figure In Green Monokini, See Photos

Pooja Hegde is enjoying her birthday week after celebrations amidst the beauty of nature in the Maldives. She has been actively sharing her fun time at the vacation destination. And now her new glam in the monokini is heating the temperature.

Pooja Hegde’s Monokini Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a sizzling hot photo. She can be seen wearing a cute strapless green monokini, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure. She kept her look simple with the open curls and nude lipstick.

Pooja Hegde poses on the sandy land amidst the dreamy green nature. In the sunkissed photo, the actress is making hearts flutter. Amidst the sunny weather, Pooja is raising the temperature with her hot avatar. She captioned her post, “Island Baby.”

The actress shared photos from her chill moments in the Maldives vacation. She was seen sleeping on the net above the water. And the visuals of blue were breathtaking.

Pooja Hegde Work Front

The gorgeous Pooja enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle. The diva is known for her on-screen stint in South cinema and Bollywood. She was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and many others in key roles. She has also worked in

