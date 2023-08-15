Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit

Nora Fatehi, the renowned actress and exceptional dancer, has set social media ablaze with a striking series of images shared on her Instagram profile. Demonstrating her impeccable fashion sensibilities, Nora effortlessly flaunted a chic blue skirt suit that seamlessly combined elegance and authority. The ensemble was tastefully accentuated with a sleek black bralette, infusing a touch of allure into her confident look.

Nora’s meticulous attention to detail was vividly apparent in her selection of accessories, characterized by sheer elements that harmonized seamlessly with her ensemble. Complementing her outfit were neckpieces and rings that added an exquisite touch, enhancing her overall appeal. Her choice of shoes added a sophisticated edge, completing the ensemble with a touch of class.

Styled by the talented Manekaharisinghani, Nora Fatehi’s innate fashion flair took centre stage. Her makeup, meticulously curated by Reshmaamerchant, served to highlight her natural beauty while staying in perfect harmony with her overall aesthetic. Nora’s Victorian-inspired curled hairdo, masterfully crafted by hairstylist_madhav2.0, added a distinctive charm that effortlessly radiated both elegance and modernity.

Check out-

Sharing the mesmerizing pictures from the photoshoot, Nora Fatehi acknowledged her team and fashion selections, including the ensemble from Deme_love_. Accompanied by the hashtag #hiphopindia, Nora not only exhibited her captivating appearance but also reinforced her role as a trendsetter in the world of style and glamour. As her sophisticated yet audacious look continues to capture attention, Nora Fatehi’s status as a fashion icon remains firmly established.