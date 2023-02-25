Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been voted the second sexiest man in the world by a major magazine. He is known for his sculptural physique, Greek god-like appearance, and impeccable style, and his popularity extends far beyond the borders of India.

One of the key factors contributing to Hrithik’s sex appeal is his physical appearance. He has a naturally athletic physique, which he has honed through years of rigorous training and discipline. He is a fitness enthusiast who is committed to maintaining his health and fitness, and that shows in his sculpted figure. He has appeared on the covers of several fitness and fashion magazines, and his abs and toned biceps are legendary.

In addition to his good looks, Hrithik is also a talented actor who has received critical acclaim for his performances. As an actor, he brilliantly portrays a wide variety of characters, from action heroes to romantic protagonists, and his performance is always nuanced and complex. He has won numerous awards for his acting, including several Filmfare Awards, which are considered the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry.

Hrithik is also known for his impeccable style, both on and off-screen. He has a natural sense of fashion and always dresses well, whether attending a red carpet event or just going out for a casual dinner. He is a trendsetter who has popularized many fashion trends over the years, and his fans admire him for his fashion inspiration.

Another reason for Hrithik’s immense popularity is his down-to-earth personality. Despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, he remains humble and approachable. He is also an active philanthropist involved in a number of philanthropic activities, which makes him even more popular with his fans.

Overall, Hrithik Roshan’s appeal is manifold and goes beyond his good looks. He’s a talented actor, a fitness enthusiast, a trendsetter, and a philanthropist all in one. His popularity is proof that real sex appeal is not just about looks, but talent, and personality also play an important role in making a person attractive. Hrithik Roshan has inspired millions around the world with his beauty, acting skills, fashion sense, and philanthropic efforts.