Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal 'deewana'

Hrithik Roshan has always been a stunner and a sensation when it comes to burning the heat and swag quotient like a true pro. Check out this viral video of Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the most charming and handsome actor that we have in the Hindi film industry. He isn’t just one of the most good-looking actors in the country but also all over the world and no wonder, he’s hailed by many as ‘Greek God’ simply for his good looks and charm. All of Hrithik’s social media photos and videos go viral on social media. Whenever he shares any new content, netizens love it and can’t keep calm. As far as delivering good quality work in 2022 is concerned, Hrithik was simply phenomenal in Vikram Vedha last year. The movie released last year and although it didn’t have a great business at the box office, Hrithik received a lot of love and affection.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Hrithik Roshan’s life:

In his entire career till date, Hrithik Roshan has had some remarkable achievements and well, we all have been truly proud of anything and everything that we have seen from his end. Well, right now, he and all his army of fans are currently celebrating his big win at IIFA where he won for Vikram Vedha. However, the best part was saved for the moment after he won the award. He actually danced on stage with Vicky Kaushal on his iconic step aka Ek Pal Ka Jeena and well, the way Vicky showered him with love was very adorable. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true s name of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com