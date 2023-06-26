I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai

Actor Randheer Rai is happy and elated to have bagged the opportunity of being part of Vikram Bhatt’s recently released horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart in a big way. Randheer plays the main villain in the film.

Says Randheer, “Yes, I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart. As everybody knows, 1920 Horrors of the Heart is the story of a man who betrayed his daughter and used her for revenge. I am happy that people are loving the film.”

Talking about the character and the preparations involved to play the same, Randheer states, “This character was not easy to play. I was going to play a 55 years old man, at the age of 30’s. After finishing my last project in Bhatt camp, Anamika, I got a chance to meet Mr. Mahesh Bhatt. He appreciated my work in Anamika. He said he truly loved it. That was when the role in this film was offered to me.”

“At my age, rarely actors accepts such characters because nobody wants to play an ugly looking old man. But when I saw it from the point of view of an actor, I wanted to play it. Frankly, I want to play all the challenging and different characters. And this is why I chose acting as my profession.”

Randheer feels lucky to be bagging the right kind of roles. “I am happy that I am getting good offers. I have a few more releases to come this year.”

