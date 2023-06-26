ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai

Randheer Rai who is presently seen playing the main villain in the Vikram Bhatt film 1920: Horrors of the Heart gets into a conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 16:46:44
I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai

Actor Randheer Rai is happy and elated to have bagged the opportunity of being part of Vikram Bhatt’s recently released horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart in a big way. Randheer plays the main villain in the film.

Says Randheer, “Yes, I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart. As everybody knows, 1920 Horrors of the Heart is the story of a man who betrayed his daughter and used her for revenge. I am happy that people are loving the film.”

Talking about the character and the preparations involved to play the same, Randheer states, “This character was not easy to play. I was going to play a 55 years old man, at the age of 30’s. After finishing my last project in Bhatt camp, Anamika, I got a chance to meet Mr. Mahesh Bhatt. He appreciated my work in Anamika. He said he truly loved it. That was when the role in this film was offered to me.”

“At my age, rarely actors accepts such characters because nobody wants to play an ugly looking old man. But when I saw it from the point of view of an actor, I wanted to play it. Frankly, I want to play all the challenging and different characters. And this is why I chose acting as my profession.”

Randheer feels lucky to be bagging the right kind of roles. “I am happy that I am getting good offers. I have a few more releases to come this year.”

Best of luck, Randheer!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
Latest Stories
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Read Latest News