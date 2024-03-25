“I want people to know that there is much more to me,” Tara Sutaria about changing people’s perception

Tara Sutaria is the top choice of filmmakers in B-town. Her performance onscreen has carved a niche in the business. The actress is an introvert in real life, so to connect with her fans, it was a difficult task for her. However, the actress tried to change people’s perceptions of her by doing this. Read more.

The actress thinks engaging with fans and being social is an essential thing for an actor. In a chat with BT, the diva revealed, “I want people to know that there is much more to me than what I reveal in my interviews, during film promotions or what they see on Instagram. I realised this about three years after my first film was released because I started from scratch here. I didn’t know many people when I came here and because if you are not from a film family, they don’t know much about you. Perception matters a lot in the industry.”

The actress found herself socially awkward, so she tried to connect with her fans with the help of her posts. “Right from my love for cooking and travel, to my trips with my twin sister Pia and a lot more… I enjoy reading comments on my posts and ‘like’ them whenever I see my images on other pages. I want people to know everything I am doing, so I share as much as I possibly can about myself on social media.”

