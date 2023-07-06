ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor

The actress has got back-to-back projects in hand, and we can’t wait to watch more of the beauty on the screen. And now, with her artistry and craft making the headlines once again, the actress has now introspected on her journey as an actor in a recent interview. Read below to know the scoop

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 06:00:32
“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor

Kajol is currently taking all over the internet with her grand portrayal in the anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress, who has been a prolific actor, whom we all have adored over the years, is getting all back on the track with her powerful acting prowess, and we can’t keep any clam either. The actress has got back-to-back projects in hand, and we can’t wait to watch more of the beauty on the screen. And now, with her artistry and craft making the headlines once again, the actress has now introspected on her journey as an actor in a recent interview.

Kajol reveals SRK’s advice

In the interview, Kajol spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s advice, who told her to learn techniques of acting. Which Kajol however, ignored. But she now regrets the same. She said, I remember having this conversation with Shah Rukh and he was like, ‘Maybe you got to learn this technique of acting.’ I was like, ‘What’s that? Aisi bhi koi cheez hai?’ He said, ‘Yes, people are taught this technique and you have to learn this because you cannot do everything from within.’ I didn’t take it seriously then.” She then added, “I was doing things unconsciously. I was doing everything… I was like ‘ye bhi kar do, ye dialogue bhi bol do, sab kuch andar se nikal raha tha.”

In the same interview, Kajol emphasized the importance of honing acting techniques and shared a valuable lesson for the aspiring younger generation entering the film industry. She emphasized that one doesn’t have to invest all of themselves into a role but can simply focus on their acting prowess, knowing that they are skilled at it.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights in discussion, expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Jawan and Dunki rights in discussion, expected to be sold for Rs 480 crore
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tom Cruise for Jawan, deets inside
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tom Cruise for Jawan, deets inside
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer To Drop In Theatres With The Prints Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Promises A Thrilling Experience
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer To Drop In Theatres With The Prints Of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Promises A Thrilling Experience
Latest Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go for one-year hiatus after wrapping up for Kushi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go for one-year hiatus after wrapping up for Kushi
Disha Patani aces in pastel pink gown, netizens say, ‘Ariana Grande Lite’
Disha Patani aces in pastel pink gown, netizens say, ‘Ariana Grande Lite’
Armaan Malik Reveals ‘You Wali Jagah’
Armaan Malik Reveals ‘You Wali Jagah’
Arjun Kapoor labels Alia Bhatt as ‘Mini Meryl Streep’ after watching RRPK trailer
Arjun Kapoor labels Alia Bhatt as ‘Mini Meryl Streep’ after watching RRPK trailer
Here’s how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode
Here’s how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on ‘toxic fitness culture,’ says ‘body on fast…’
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on ‘toxic fitness culture,’ says ‘body on fast…’
Read Latest News