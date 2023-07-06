“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor

Kajol is currently taking all over the internet with her grand portrayal in the anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress, who has been a prolific actor, whom we all have adored over the years, is getting all back on the track with her powerful acting prowess, and we can’t keep any clam either. The actress has got back-to-back projects in hand, and we can’t wait to watch more of the beauty on the screen. And now, with her artistry and craft making the headlines once again, the actress has now introspected on her journey as an actor in a recent interview.

Kajol reveals SRK’s advice

In the interview, Kajol spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s advice, who told her to learn techniques of acting. Which Kajol however, ignored. But she now regrets the same. She said, I remember having this conversation with Shah Rukh and he was like, ‘Maybe you got to learn this technique of acting.’ I was like, ‘What’s that? Aisi bhi koi cheez hai?’ He said, ‘Yes, people are taught this technique and you have to learn this because you cannot do everything from within.’ I didn’t take it seriously then.” She then added, “I was doing things unconsciously. I was doing everything… I was like ‘ye bhi kar do, ye dialogue bhi bol do, sab kuch andar se nikal raha tha.”

In the same interview, Kajol emphasized the importance of honing acting techniques and shared a valuable lesson for the aspiring younger generation entering the film industry. She emphasized that one doesn’t have to invest all of themselves into a role but can simply focus on their acting prowess, knowing that they are skilled at it.