Siddharth Nigam is ready for his next big Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The movie shall release on 21st of April. And amid the craze of the release, Salman Khan’s praises for Siddharth Nigam are leaving the entire internet awed. Read below to know what Salman Khan had to say about Nigam.

Salman Khan goes all praises for Siddharth Nigam

Salman Khan goes all praises for Siddharth Nigam’s craft. The actor is a part of the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde as the leads. Now, reports have been sprawling that Bhaijaan has been in all awe of Nigam’s terrific work on the set of KKBKKJ. Moreover, Khan was also in awe of Nigam’s fitness and was stunned when he saw the Aladdin actor performing different exercises at the gym.

Salman Khan says, “I was stunned by seeing him do different exercises in the gym. I was regretting why I didn’t do anything like this when I was young. He has learnt so much at such a young age, he constantly keeps working, let it be his diet or anything related to acting. Whereas when I talk about myself, I didn’t even work half of this when I was his age,” as quoted by Viral Bhayani in an Instagram post.

About Siddharth Nigam

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is not Siddharth Nigam’s first Bollywood film. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Dhoom3 alongside Aamir Khan. He played the young Aamir Khan in the movie. After that, however, Nigam earned popularity and fame with his work in the television show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga as the title lead.