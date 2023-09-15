In Photos: Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh Exude 'Power Couple' Glam In Tailored Black Outfit

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh unarguably are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their love story is an inspiration for many. The couple never fails to draw our attention with their chemistry and bond. The duo often give fans insights from their personal life. This time, Genelia and Riteish exude ‘power couple’ glam in black outfits in the latest Instagram photos.

Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh- The Power Couple

Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia shares a series of photos with her beloved husband, Riteish Deshmukh. The duo in the classy black outfit looked nothing short of a King and a Queen. Their chemistry shows their ‘forever wala love’ for each other.

Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh In Tailored Black Outfit

In the images, Genelia can be seen wearing a white bodice tucked in with a black fish trail skirt. The extraordinary jacket, with its classy fit, gives her strong woman vibes. With the diamond embellished green choker necklace, earrings, and rings, she adds some desi thadka to her avatar.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh aces his fashion file in a black tailored tuxedo paired with a white shirt underneath. The black bow completes his overall glam. Genelia and Riteish’s stunning looks are very strong. In the first image, the couple posed together, and in the text, wrote, ” Deshmukh Times.”

Did you like this ‘power couple’? Let us know in the comments.