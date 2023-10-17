In Photos: Pooja Hegde's Unbound Love For Silhouette Hours

After the dreamy birthday celebration, Pooja Hegde is still enjoying her vacation in the beauty of Maldives. She has been sharing photos from her fun-filled vacation vibes with her stylish avatar. And today, the diva shares a glimpse of silhouette hours in the breathtaking view.

Pooja Hegde’s Unbound Love For Silhouette Sky

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde treats her fans a sneak peek into the beautiful silhouette sky. She expressed her unbound love for the evening sky and posed candidly in the silhouette hour. She can be seen wearing a cozy white crop top paired with beautiful pink shorts. With no makeup look, she looks gorgeous. The actress poses outside of her room, witnessing the beauty of nature.

The breathtaking view of the orange sky looks like a dream. The color of the water, dominated by the sky, looks surreal. In conclusion, this overall picture is just a portrait scene. She also posed, expressing her love for nature with a heart shape made with her hands. Sharing these shots, she wrote, “Chasing sunsets.”.

Pooja Hegde’s Work Front

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also features other actors like Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and many others.

Did you like Pooja Hegde’s love for silhouette hours? Let us know in the comments box below.