In Pics: Kajal Aggarwal gets all mushy with husband Gautam Kitchlu at T.A.C launch event

Kajal Aggarwal shares a series of pictures from T.A.C launch event and thanks her husband Gautam Kitchlu, asserting that it would not have been possible without him. Read below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 12:55:27
Kajal Aggarwal the popular Indian actress has now joined hands with T.A.C and has now shared pictures from the launch event on her social media. She shared an overwhelming note along for her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Check out below-

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures from T.A.C launch event

In the pictures, we can see Kajal wearing a sheer side slit long black gown. The diva completed the look with her sleek blonde hair, smudgy smokey eyes and nude lips. She went on to share pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. In one picture, we can see the couple getting all mushy giving a lip lock.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “With my main man, without whom this product/ launch/ excitement wouldn’t be possible for me. @kitchlug the method to my madness 😻 ‘Kajal by Kajal’ is your lovely brainchild that we now proudly share with all. @shreedha.singh @param_bhargava @theayurvedaco , my TAC family- thank you for having faith in this vision and finally bringing this long garnered dream to fruition ❤️🥲”

Here take a look-

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Sad…..but reality…..to see my crush kiss..other mannn…mean her husband…”

Another wrote, “Yaha ghodo ko nai mil rahi ghass aur ghade kha rahe hai Chavanpras.😂😂
Pata nai Aaj Kal ki ladkiyo ki choice ko kya ho Gaya hai😅”

A third user wrote, “@kajalaggarwalofficial @theayurvedaco @param_bhargava thankyou for having nykaa team at the event. We wish to grow TAC on Nykaa and do such events in collaboration with Nykaa. It was a splendid evening. @mynykaa”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

