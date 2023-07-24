In Pics: Tara Sutaria ups her swag bar in white co-ords

Tara Sutaria, the epitome of class and glamour, stunned in her recent OOTD (Outfit of the Day) as she effortlessly pulled off a stylish white co-ord set. Posing with swag at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel, the actress exuded confidence and poise. To add a touch of mystery and sophistication, she paired the ensemble with chic black shades, which perfectly complemented her overall look.

Decoding Tara’s OOTD

The actress, known for her exceptional performances in movies like “Student of the Year 2” and “Marjaavaan,” showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she posed with swag at the opulent Atlantis The Royal hotel. With her signature style, Tara pulled off a chic white co-ord set, exuding confidence and poise like the true fashion icon she is.

Carrying a stylish black handbag, Tara elevated her outfit with a hint of elegance and practicality. Keeping her makeup minimal, she allowed her natural beauty to shine through, while her sleek open hair added a touch of understated glamour to the ensemble.

Tara’s impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry herself with grace have made her a fashion icon, admired by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. With each appearance, she continues to set new style benchmarks, and this OOTD at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal is no exception.

Have a look-

