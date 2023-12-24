Inside Divya Khosla Kumar’s Grand Performance In Biggest Arena Of UAE, Watch Here

Yaariyan 2 actress Divya Khosla Kumar has been garnering massive attention for the past few months. With her appearance in the film, she has received love from the audience and the critics. Well, that’s not the only reason for her to buzz in headlines but also her social media presence. And this time, the diva shares a glimpse of her grand performance in UAE.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Grand Performance In UAE

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya Khosla Kumar drops a video of herself sharing a glimpse of her UAE dance performance. In the post, Divya shared photos and clips from the event. She can be seen dressed in a golden and red outfit, radiating irresistible charm and glow. Her boldness and glam always capture our attention.

In the video, Divya shows a glimpse of the grand dance performance, after which she also greets the people. The visuals are so treat to the eyes. On the other hand, in the caption, Divya expressed her experience and also thanked for the amazing response. “It’s such a beautiful feeling when you are performing in one of the biggest arenas in UAE and it’s all sold out

Thankyou somuch dubai for the most amazing response to my performance 🙏

Love you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

#divyakhoslakumar.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box.