Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘purrfect’ mornings, see pic

Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to make her mornings truly purrfect, and her recent Instagram story gave us all some awe-inspiring moments to cherish.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Sep,2023 11:54:35
Jacqueline Fernandez‘ mornings are like a breath of fresh air that you eagerly anticipate! The Bollywood sensation recently treated her Instagram followers to a delightful glimpse of her morning routine.

In a story that’s bound to make you say, “aww,” she shared a snapshot of herself indulging in a delightful spread of healthy fruits to kickstart her day. But that’s not all! The real star of the show was none other than her charming white Persian cat, who perched itself right in front of the breakfast platter. Talk about breakfast goals with a side of feline charm!

Check out-

Jacqueline’s work

Now, speaking of Jacqueline’s bustling work front, this actress has been a force to be reckoned with in the film industry. With her infectious energy and captivating performances, she has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. From her action-packed roles to her mesmerizing dance moves, Jacqueline has graced the silver screen in a series of hit movies. Some of her notable films include “Kick,” “Housefull 2,” “Race 3,” and “Judwaa 2.” Her star power continues to shine bright, making us eagerly await her next big screen appearance!

Fruits in the morning: Always a healthy choice

But let’s get back to those delectable fruits Jacqueline was savouring in the morning. Starting your day with a platter of fresh fruits is a decision that your body and taste buds will thank you for. Fruits are a treasure trove of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide a much-needed energy boost to kickstart your day. They are not only delicious but also incredibly hydrating, aiding in digestion and helping you stay focused throughout the day.

So, it’s not just about looking as radiant as Jacqueline; it’s about feeling fantastic too!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

