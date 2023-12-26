Inside Pooja Hegde’s Christmas fam-jam, see photos

Guess who went all out for Christmas? It’s Pooja Hegde, and she looked super cool in red and green! Imagine a red and white striped top with long sleeves, paired with green dungarees and cute green socks. She didn’t just wear clothes; she wore Christmas vibes!

Pooja’s Christmas was like a dream. She had everything – Christmas decorations, a fully decorated tree, lots of gifts, yummy snacks, and of course, family time. Her photos tell the story of a super festive and happy day.

She shared all these happy moments with a caption that said, “All I need for Christmas is….” Added love heart emoji and a Christmas tree emoji. It’s like she captured the feeling of love and joy in those words. Pooja Hegde showed us that Christmas is not just about looking stylish; it’s about being with the people you love and having a heart full of happiness. Here’s to Pooja’s amazing Christmas, filled with red, green, and lots of smiles!

See photos below

Pooja Hegde earned love from the netizens with her work in films like “Mohenjo Daro” alongside Hrithik Roshan, where she portrayed the female lead, and the Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” where her performance garnered widespread acclaim. The actress was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She starred in the film alongside Salman Khan and others.