Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics

Pooja Hegde‘s Raksha Bandhan celebration was a burst of euphoria, as the actress shared an adorable picture on her social media, featuring her beloved brothers. Clad in traditional attire, Pooja beamed with joy as she celebrated the festive occasion.

In a special Raksha Bandhan photo series posted on her social media handle, Pooja captured the essence of the day. She described the festivities, including squishing, the tying of rakhi, sweet treats, heartfelt conversations, those rare feet-touching moments, and, of course, the exchange of gifts. With humor and affection, she wrote, “Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts…what more does a sister need?! To bonds that last a lifetime ❤️ #rakshabandhan #allaboutlove”

Have a look at the post-

Now, let’s break down Pooja’s traditional attire for this special occasion. The talented actress, known for her role in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan,” donned a mesmerizing cobalt blue Venarasi silk salwar suit. Her choice of minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, and she tied her hair into a sleek ponytail for a clean and elegant look. Completing her ensemble, Pooja adorned a pair of jhumkas that added a touch of traditional charm to her outfit.

Turning our attention to Pooja Hegde’s work front, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the world of Indian cinema. Some of her notable movies include “Mohenjo Daro,” where she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan, and “Housefull 4,” a successful comedy film. Pooja’s talent and beauty have earned her a dedicated fan base, and she continues to captivate audiences with her performances on the silver screen. Her future projects are highly anticipated, promising more entertainment and glamour from this talented actress.