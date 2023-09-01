Movies | Celebrities

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics

Pooja captured the essence of the day. She described the festivities, including squishing, the tying of rakhi, sweet treats, heartfelt conversations, those rare feet-touching moments, and, of course, the exchange of gifts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 04:15:42
Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847473

Pooja Hegde‘s Raksha Bandhan celebration was a burst of euphoria, as the actress shared an adorable picture on her social media, featuring her beloved brothers. Clad in traditional attire, Pooja beamed with joy as she celebrated the festive occasion.

In a special Raksha Bandhan photo series posted on her social media handle, Pooja captured the essence of the day. She described the festivities, including squishing, the tying of rakhi, sweet treats, heartfelt conversations, those rare feet-touching moments, and, of course, the exchange of gifts. With humor and affection, she wrote, “Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts…what more does a sister need?! To bonds that last a lifetime ❤️ #rakshabandhan #allaboutlove”

Have a look at the post-

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847477

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847478

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847479

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847480

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847481

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847482

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847483

Inside Pooja Hegde’s ‘squishing-ly hilarious’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, see pics 847484

Now, let’s break down Pooja’s traditional attire for this special occasion. The talented actress, known for her role in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan,” donned a mesmerizing cobalt blue Venarasi silk salwar suit. Her choice of minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, and she tied her hair into a sleek ponytail for a clean and elegant look. Completing her ensemble, Pooja adorned a pair of jhumkas that added a touch of traditional charm to her outfit.

Turning our attention to Pooja Hegde’s work front, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the world of Indian cinema. Some of her notable movies include “Mohenjo Daro,” where she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan, and “Housefull 4,” a successful comedy film. Pooja’s talent and beauty have earned her a dedicated fan base, and she continues to captivate audiences with her performances on the silver screen. Her future projects are highly anticipated, promising more entertainment and glamour from this talented actress.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pooja Hegde redefines retro in floral cutout co-ords, see pics 847363
Pooja Hegde redefines retro in floral cutout co-ords, see pics
All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing? 844285
All Pooja’s of the Industry to come under one roof. What’s brewing?
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports 832364
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports
In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards 832100
In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde 831247
Heavy rains and coffee go hand-in-hand, for Pooja Hegde
In Pics: Pooja Hegde's red-hot vibe is wow 822246
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow

Latest Stories

Anees Bazmee's directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports] 848020
Anees Bazmee’s directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports]
Jasmin Bhasin pens an ode to pink in halter neck bralette and high-thigh slit skirt, see pics 847880
Jasmin Bhasin pens an ode to pink in halter neck bralette and high-thigh slit skirt, see pics
R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council 848018
R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council
Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read 847886
Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read
Vikrant Massey - An actor we just cannot get enough of! 847980
Vikrant Massey – An actor we just cannot get enough of!
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown 847977
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown
Read Latest News