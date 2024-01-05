Inside Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Kerala getaway [Video]

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have become a favorite among fans, recently shared glimpses of their New Year celebration in Kerala. The newlyweds posted a video on Instagram, thanking the Able family and the Arabian Sea for a wonderful time.

In the video, Randeep is seen writing ‘2023’ on the sandy beach, symbolizing the start of the New Year. The footage includes candid moments of the couple with their families, enjoying the beach and participating in traditions. Randeep flaunts his toned physique, and there’s even a shot of the family taking a selfie while drenched in beach water. The video also captures a moment of Randeep lighting a candle in a temple.

The couple’s post-wedding New Year celebration highlights the joyous moments they shared with loved ones by the seaside, offering fans a glimpse into their special time together.

Sharing the video Randeep Hooda wrote, “Thank you, Abel family and the Arabian Sea for a great time ringing in the new year” Check out the video below:

Netizens React

Soon after Randeep Hooda shared the video on his Instagram handle, fans couldn’t help but go awe of their amazing bond with their family and their love.

One wrote, “Here’s to another year of growth, success, and endless blessings from Waheguru ji . All the best for 2024!””

Another wrote, “Love you sir. Mujhe Aapka work bahot achha lagta hai. Aapko bahot success mile sir aap bahot deserve krte ho.”