Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures

In a recent city outing, close friends Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were seen at Mumbai’s NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center), where they explored an ongoing art exhibition.

On a sunny Sunday morning, Ananya and Shanaya took to their social media platforms to offer a glimpse of their visit. Ananya’s initial post featured a snapshot of the trio standing in a room adorned with neon-coloured balls, capturing their reflections in a pristine mirror. The three friends were elegantly coordinated in black attire. In another image, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor struck playful poses before a sign humorously declaring ‘famous for no reason.’

Additionally, Ananya shared a photo of herself posing beside an artwork featuring three oversized hens perched atop a guitar. The actress shared several more snapshots from the art exhibition.

Shanaya also documented their visit on social media, including a delightful picture of herself and her father, Sanjay Kapoor, making goofy faces.

Shifting focus to their professional pursuits, Ananya Panday recently achieved acclaim for her role in ‘Dream Girl 2,’ where she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Notably, it marked her first film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office. Ananya is currently involved in various exciting projects, having recently completed filming for Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber-thriller. Furthermore, she is set to make her web series debut with the Prime Video original ‘Call Me Bae,’ where she is rumored to portray a fashion-forward character.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, is taking her initial steps in the film industry with ‘Vrushabha,’ a pan-India project featuring the renowned actor Mohanlal in a leading role. The film is currently in production, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions in ‘Bedhadak’ appears to have been temporarily put on hold.

Suhana Khan is also gearing up for her acting debut later this year in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies,’ sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, who are likewise making their acting debuts in the film.