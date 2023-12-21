Inside Tara Sutaria’s Delightful First Christmas Soiree At Home, See Photos

Tara Sutaria never ceases to capture hearts with her gorgeousness. The diva knows how to rule over her fans’ hearts through social media. The Ek Villain Returns actress, this time, shares a glimpse of her Christmas celebration. Let’s take a closer look.

The Christmas party has begun. Before anyone else could grab the headlines, Tara Sutaria made sure to buzz with the first Christmas party in the town. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Apurva actress drops photos sharing a glimpse of the Christmas celebration.

Tara Sutaria last night hosted a Christmas party at her home. And with the visuals, we can say this party was a delightful treat for everyone who attended. Tara decorated her house like heaven with a Christmas tree, red balls, lights and candles, creating a moody ambience with stylish dining. The highlight of the party was the super delicious and exotic food.

In the long caption, Tara Sutaria reveals the full turkey menu on board. She also expressed her excitement for the Christmas day. “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.. Let your heart be light.. From now on, your troubles will be out of sight. Here’s how I hosted our first Christmas soirée at home this year.”

Further she added, “I designed a tablescape that felt warm and elegant, we have two trees, (one is hardly enough!) and our menu was turkey with horseradish, cranberry and gravy, pies and a maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed ham, a gorgeous gratin and spinach bake, salmon wreaths and olive and enenthal sticks, rum soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, pecan pie and all the trimmings one needs for a good old fashioned eve.”