Inside Tara Sutaria’s grand party night

Tara Sutaria, the talented actress known for her stellar performances, recently hosted a magnificent celebration to commemorate her parents' wedding anniversary. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 13:35:41
Tara Sutaria, the talented actress known for her stellar performances, recently hosted a magnificent celebration to commemorate her parents’ wedding anniversary. The EK Villain Returns star took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the extravagant party affair, capturing the joyous moments and the love that filled the air. Alongside the captivating pictures, Tara penned a heartfelt note expressing her deep love and gratitude for her parents. With her warm words, she celebrated their enduring love and the milestones they have achieved together.

Tara, who has mesmerized audiences with her acting prowess and enchanting screen presence, has been making waves in the film industry with her notable work. From her debut in Student of the Year 2 to her captivating performances in subsequent films, she has proven her versatility and dedication to her craft. With each project, Tara continues to leave a lasting impression, captivating viewers with her talent and charm. As she cherishes and celebrates her parents’ special day, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, excited to witness more of her magic on the silver screen.

Tara Sutaria drops insights from the party

In the picture we can see all the grandiose, given the spectacular decoration all over, with gorgeous hanging lights and a dining set up. The picture blooms with love and affection that Tara has for her parents. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Anniversary to our lifelines” and tagged her parents Tina Sutaria and Himanshu Sutaria.

Check out the picture below-

Inside Tara Sutaria’s grand party night 810808

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

