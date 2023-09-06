Movies | Celebrities

Inside Tara Sutaria’s seafood soiree: Lobster tails, spaghetti and more

Tara Sutaria, the talented actress with a flair for the dramatic, is not just a sensation on the silver screen; she's also a culinary virtuoso in her own right. Known for her infectious love for food, Tara recently delighted her taste buds with a tantalizing seafood feast at home.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Sep,2023 21:30:11
Inside Tara Sutaria’s seafood soiree: Lobster tails, spaghetti and more 849247

Tara Sutaria, the talented actress with a flair for the dramatic, is not just a sensation on the silver screen; she’s also a culinary virtuoso in her own right. Known for her infectious love for food, Tara recently delighted her taste buds with a tantalizing seafood feast at home. Yes, you read that right – it was Seafood Tuesday, and she decided to take matters into her own hands, donning the chef’s hat for an evening of culinary adventures.

Tara’s passion for food has always been a well-known secret in the industry. She doesn’t just enjoy a good meal; she revels in the art of cooking itself. So, it came as no surprise when she decided to whip up something extraordinary for her Seafood Tuesday soirée. The delightful aroma of her kitchen was undoubtedly a testament to her culinary prowess.

On the menu for the evening was a dish that could only be described as a symphony of flavours and textures. Tara lovingly prepared spaghetti in a delicate white wine sauce, enriched with spicy nduja and the earthy essence of fennel. But the magic didn’t stop there. She added a spicy kick with chorizo and Calabrian chillies, and then, for that final touch of elegance, sprinkled fresh parsley and clams into the mix. It was a dish that danced on the taste buds, and Tara was the choreographer of this delectable culinary ballet.

But that wasn’t all. Tara had another seafood surprise up her sleeve. With an enthusiasm that could only come from a true foodie, she went on to share her lobster extravaganza. The pièce de résistance of the evening was her beautifully cooked lobster tails, drenched in a heavenly herbed lemon caper butter sauce. As she described it, the lobster was a succulent sea treasure that had surrendered to her culinary prowess.

Check out-

Inside Tara Sutaria’s seafood soiree: Lobster tails, spaghetti and more 849245

Inside Tara Sutaria’s seafood soiree: Lobster tails, spaghetti and more 849246

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Tara Sutaria's Goa Diaries Is All Glam, Glow And Glee 848928
Tara Sutaria’s Goa Diaries Is All Glam, Glow And Glee
Adorable! Tara Sutaria takes trip down memory lane, shares unseen picture from childhood with mother 848729
Adorable! Tara Sutaria takes trip down memory lane, shares unseen picture from childhood with mother
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown 847977
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown
Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In 'Pink-tastic' Glow, See Pics 846753
Tara Sutaria Looks The Prettiest In ‘Pink-tastic’ Glow, See Pics
Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics 846691
Tara Sutaria outshines in glamourous shimmery kaftan gown, see pics
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics 846086
Tara Sutaria blooms in baby pink corset mini ensemble, see pics

Latest Stories

Urfi Javed Recreates Rapper Kanye West's 'Donda' Look, Watch 849203
Urfi Javed Recreates Rapper Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Look, Watch
In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree 849053
In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree
Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Jamna Paar' Featuring Manish Rani Is Out, Watch 849143
Neha Kakkar’s New Song ‘Jamna Paar’ Featuring Manish Rani Is Out, Watch
Thank Yor For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila all shine in this fairy tale 849264
Thank Yor For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila all shine in this fairy tale
'World Famous Lover' Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation 849260
‘World Famous Lover’ Producer seeks compensation after Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1 Crore donation
Stunning! Palak Sindhwani blooms in blue deep neck bralette and velvet black trouser 849242
Stunning! Palak Sindhwani blooms in blue deep neck bralette and velvet black trouser
Read Latest News