Inside Tara Sutaria’s seafood soiree: Lobster tails, spaghetti and more

Tara Sutaria, the talented actress with a flair for the dramatic, is not just a sensation on the silver screen; she’s also a culinary virtuoso in her own right. Known for her infectious love for food, Tara recently delighted her taste buds with a tantalizing seafood feast at home. Yes, you read that right – it was Seafood Tuesday, and she decided to take matters into her own hands, donning the chef’s hat for an evening of culinary adventures.

Tara’s passion for food has always been a well-known secret in the industry. She doesn’t just enjoy a good meal; she revels in the art of cooking itself. So, it came as no surprise when she decided to whip up something extraordinary for her Seafood Tuesday soirée. The delightful aroma of her kitchen was undoubtedly a testament to her culinary prowess.

On the menu for the evening was a dish that could only be described as a symphony of flavours and textures. Tara lovingly prepared spaghetti in a delicate white wine sauce, enriched with spicy nduja and the earthy essence of fennel. But the magic didn’t stop there. She added a spicy kick with chorizo and Calabrian chillies, and then, for that final touch of elegance, sprinkled fresh parsley and clams into the mix. It was a dish that danced on the taste buds, and Tara was the choreographer of this delectable culinary ballet.

But that wasn’t all. Tara had another seafood surprise up her sleeve. With an enthusiasm that could only come from a true foodie, she went on to share her lobster extravaganza. The pièce de résistance of the evening was her beautifully cooked lobster tails, drenched in a heavenly herbed lemon caper butter sauce. As she described it, the lobster was a succulent sea treasure that had surrendered to her culinary prowess.

Check out-