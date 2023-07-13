“It really depends on timing,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on An Action Hero’s failure, read

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared his thoughts on why his highly praised movie “An Action Hero” didn’t do well in theaters. He said the movie’s release timing was not good, which affected its performance at the box office. “An Action Hero” is an action-comedy-thriller directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. When it came out in theaters on December 2, it received positive reviews. However, it didn’t attract a large audience, and Khurrana believes that the timing of the release was a major factor. Interestingly, the movie gained more popularity when it premiered on Netflix in January, receiving a better response from viewers.

Talking to PTI, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It really depends on timing. This is the best time, the theatricals are also back and I am glad mid-budget films are working. It is a great silver lining.” “I think it was a bad time then. An Action Hero got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well,” as quoted DNA.

Work Front

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 comedy-drama “Dream Girl” is in the pipeline, and Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reprise his role in “Dream Girl 2.” In the original film, Khurrana portrayed a character who captivated people’s attention with his remarkable talent for impersonating a female voice, particularly as the character named Pooja. The movie garnered significant acclaim for its hilarious and entertaining storyline. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Dream Girl 2,” anticipating another dose of laughter and Khurrana’s stellar performance. As details about the sequel unfold, audiences can look forward to another enjoyable and engaging cinematic experience from Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about it Ayushmann Khurrana said, “This is like ‘Dream Girl 2.0′ in a way… It is a different scenario altogether. If you found Dream Girl funny, this is going to be 10 times more fun. It is probably my second single-screen film. Most of my films are multiplex films, this is going to be a big blast. I am expecting a lot from Dream Girl 2,”