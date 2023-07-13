ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“It really depends on timing,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on An Action Hero’s failure, read

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared his thoughts on why his highly praised movie "An Action Hero" didn't do well in theaters. He said the movie's release timing was not good, which affected its performance at the box office

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 01:05:14
“It really depends on timing,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on An Action Hero’s failure, read 832985

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared his thoughts on why his highly praised movie “An Action Hero” didn’t do well in theaters. He said the movie’s release timing was not good, which affected its performance at the box office. “An Action Hero” is an action-comedy-thriller directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. When it came out in theaters on December 2, it received positive reviews. However, it didn’t attract a large audience, and Khurrana believes that the timing of the release was a major factor. Interestingly, the movie gained more popularity when it premiered on Netflix in January, receiving a better response from viewers.

Talking to PTI, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It really depends on timing. This is the best time, the theatricals are also back and I am glad mid-budget films are working. It is a great silver lining.” “I think it was a bad time then. An Action Hero got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well,” as quoted DNA.

Work Front

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 comedy-drama “Dream Girl” is in the pipeline, and Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reprise his role in “Dream Girl 2.” In the original film, Khurrana portrayed a character who captivated people’s attention with his remarkable talent for impersonating a female voice, particularly as the character named Pooja. The movie garnered significant acclaim for its hilarious and entertaining storyline. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Dream Girl 2,” anticipating another dose of laughter and Khurrana’s stellar performance. As details about the sequel unfold, audiences can look forward to another enjoyable and engaging cinematic experience from Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about it Ayushmann Khurrana said, “This is like ‘Dream Girl 2.0′ in a way… It is a different scenario altogether. If you found Dream Girl funny, this is going to be 10 times more fun. It is probably my second single-screen film. Most of my films are multiplex films, this is going to be a big blast. I am expecting a lot from Dream Girl 2,”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana 823058
‘﻿Huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles 811437
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional 808990
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana perform their father, P Khurana’s last rites, get emotional
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away 808680
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana passes away
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community 807931
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead’s community
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pet laath..." 801933
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, “kyun pet pe laath…”
Latest Stories
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life 833218
This is how ‘candid’ Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘things’ in life
Sidharth Malhotra opens up on life after marriage, says ‘there is no 'I'’ 832983
Sidharth Malhotra opens up on life after marriage, says ‘there is no ‘I’’
It’s all ‘bling’ and ‘shine’ for Rakul Preet Singh, see pics 832977
It’s all ‘bling’ and ‘shine’ for Rakul Preet Singh, see pics
Auto Draft 833229
Armaan Kohli given ultimatum by Bombay HC, to pay 50 lakhs to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa or face jail
Mission Impossible Gets Sillier But Slicker With Every Segment 833216
Mission Impossible Gets Sillier But Slicker With Every Segment
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here! 833171
Monalisa Looks Magical In Jaw-Dropping Pink Saree; Check Here!
Read Latest News