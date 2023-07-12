ADVERTISEMENT
It's all 'sugar n spicy' for Tara Sutaria; see pics

Tara Sutaria is a famous diva in the industry. Check out her sugar spice and everything nice vibe in the latest Instagram post. See below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 10:30:05
Tara Sutaria is a renowned name in the entertainment business. Her unique taste in fashion has made her an inspiration for many. Her lifestyle has always sensationalized the headlines. Yet again, In her latest dump, the actress reveals sugar and spice vibes.

Tara Sutaria’s Sugar And Spice Vibe

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a travel and leisure magazine cover photo. She is seen wearing a brown dress with embellished borders in the photo. A beautiful colorful choker chain accessorized her look. Her messy hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her style. While the sun rays falling on her added to the dewy beauty.

In contrast, she had a creamy pastry on her plate and posed with her. The dusky atmosphere and her stunning glow grabbed the audience’s attention. In the caption, she mentioned everything about the magazine.

It's all 'sugar n spicy' for Tara Sutaria; see pics 832908

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob actress. She started her journey as a singer on the Disney channel and later became an actress with her show Oye Jassie and The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir on the same channel. She made her debut with Student Of The Year 2. She has featured in films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns, Tadap, and others. The diva enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram and treats her fan with regular posts.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

