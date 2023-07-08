ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

‘It’s happened several times with me’, Richa Chadha opens up on facing discrimination on the sets of ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’

Richa Chadha opened up about a disheartening incident of discrimination she faced early in her career. Recounting her debut film, "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye," the 36-year-old artist revealed that she encountered mistreatment from a member of her co-actor's staff.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jul,2023 00:05:18
‘It’s happened several times with me’, Richa Chadha opens up on facing discrimination on the sets of ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’

Richa Chadha opened up about a disheartening incident of discrimination she faced early in her career. Recounting her debut film, “Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,” the 36-year-old artist revealed that she encountered mistreatment from a member of her co-actor’s staff. She said that her stuff was thrown out of the sets.

Here’s what Richa Chadha said

Richa, talking about the incident, said, ‘It’s happened several times with me. In fact, on my first film, there was an incident that made me feel really bad. I had come straight from college to do a scene in ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’, and I had 103-104 fever. I was told that someone is going to come late, so till then I can use this particular vanity van, and for the whole day, I would anyway be shooting. So I got ready and left, but in the meantime someone came, their staff threw all my stuff.’ Further revealing how she was left with no makeup material as the discarded items belonged to her makeup artist, the actress expressed her disappointment and added, ‘How can they do this? Other people have spent money, this is their investment, it’s their daily bread and butter. You can’t do this with someone, but these things happen. Thankfully, I think now because of social media and everyone has a camera in their phones, people are aware of these things, but it does happen sadly. Unka phir hota kuch nahin hai, those who behave like this. In my experience, it’s not karma or whatever.’ As quoted by Etimes.

Richa Chadha has always been head up with her opinions. The actress has always inspired us with her strong resilience and strong assertations regarding any burning issue in the country.

What is your take on the above? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And His Leading Ladies
From Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And His Leading Ladies
Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala & cast stun with beauty, see poster
Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala & cast stun with beauty, see poster
Good News: Fukrey 3 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Good News: Fukrey 3 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Times When Richa Chadha Stunned Fans With Her Dripping Fashion In Pantsuits
Times When Richa Chadha Stunned Fans With Her Dripping Fashion In Pantsuits
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday glam up Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali bash
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday glam up Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali bash
Fashion Battle: Shibani Dandekar, Madhuri Dixit Or Richa Chadha; B-town Wives Flaunting Bulgari Mangalsutra This Karva Chauth
Fashion Battle: Shibani Dandekar, Madhuri Dixit Or Richa Chadha; B-town Wives Flaunting Bulgari Mangalsutra This Karva Chauth
Latest Stories
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport, netizens react
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport, netizens react
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now
A fanfare moment! Fans poured in love and wishes for Rishab Shetty on his birthday!
A fanfare moment! Fans poured in love and wishes for Rishab Shetty on his birthday!
Anushka Sen ‘Pretty Sky’ Moments Is Wow; See Here
Anushka Sen ‘Pretty Sky’ Moments Is Wow; See Here
Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite?
Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite?
Read Latest News