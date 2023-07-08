‘It’s happened several times with me’, Richa Chadha opens up on facing discrimination on the sets of ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’

Richa Chadha opened up about a disheartening incident of discrimination she faced early in her career. Recounting her debut film, “Oye Lucky Lucky Oye,” the 36-year-old artist revealed that she encountered mistreatment from a member of her co-actor’s staff. She said that her stuff was thrown out of the sets.

Here’s what Richa Chadha said

Richa, talking about the incident, said, ‘It’s happened several times with me. In fact, on my first film, there was an incident that made me feel really bad. I had come straight from college to do a scene in ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’, and I had 103-104 fever. I was told that someone is going to come late, so till then I can use this particular vanity van, and for the whole day, I would anyway be shooting. So I got ready and left, but in the meantime someone came, their staff threw all my stuff.’ Further revealing how she was left with no makeup material as the discarded items belonged to her makeup artist, the actress expressed her disappointment and added, ‘How can they do this? Other people have spent money, this is their investment, it’s their daily bread and butter. You can’t do this with someone, but these things happen. Thankfully, I think now because of social media and everyone has a camera in their phones, people are aware of these things, but it does happen sadly. Unka phir hota kuch nahin hai, those who behave like this. In my experience, it’s not karma or whatever.’ As quoted by Etimes.

Richa Chadha has always been head up with her opinions. The actress has always inspired us with her strong resilience and strong assertations regarding any burning issue in the country.

