Jacqueline Fernandez frequently grabs attention for her honing acting chops and style quotient. Thousands of adoring comment threads are left for Jacqueline whenever she shares new photos and videos on social media. There have been innumerable, in-depth discussions recently about the Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekar Trial. During this time, Jacqueline posted Instagram photos of herself looking glam and princess-like in an icy-blue satin gown with a sheer deep neck.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking all adorable and like a doll wearing her deep neck blue gown. The outfit featured gorgeous ruffles down the bottom while it embraced her curves on point. The actress almost gave us the vibes of the Disney character ‘Frozen’ in the powdered blue ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “At the Los Angeles Italia – Film, Fashion, Art festival for the screening of ‘Tell it like a woman’ ✨✨✨ thank you to this incredible team!!” and she mentioned and tagged all the crew members who managed to give her the stunning OOTD look for the moment.

For makeup, she decked it up with filled in laminated eyebrows. For eyes, she picked up winged eyeliner, extended lashes and subtle eye shadow. She completed the look with pink nude lips. For accessories, she ditched her jewellery, but to add on the glam she wore a clothed choker around her neck and left her hair wavy gelled open on shoulders. Radiating nothing but glam in the pictures, Jacqueline once again catered fashion goals to her fans.

Have a look at the pictures-

