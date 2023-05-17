Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham might be quite different to one another in real life. But the fact that they are pet lovers is what wins our love and attention for real. Check out the latest post featuring the two 'Dishoom' actors

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are two actors in the Indian entertainment industry who need no introduction. Both of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end wins hearts of one and all in the true and genuine sense of the term. Both John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez have over the years done tremendously well for themselves and well, no wonder, the magnanimous fan following that they are always blessed with speaks volumes of the love and admiration that they are getting from their end.

Check out this latest social media post that both Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are busy doing at present:

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are incredibly talented and popular. Last time, when the two of them featured in a movie together, it was an exciting experience indeed for the audience to see them together in Dishoom. The movie also featured Varun Dhawan in a lead role alongside them. Well, finally, after many years, the two of them have come together for a special purpose and well, it will melt hearts of all pet lovers in the country. They have come together for a common cause which involves sterilization of pet dogs and well, that’s exactly what we expect from them. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com