ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham might be quite different to one another in real life. But the fact that they are pet lovers is what wins our love and attention for real. Check out the latest post featuring the two 'Dishoom' actors

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 09:48:34
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are two actors in the Indian entertainment industry who need no introduction. Both of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end wins hearts of one and all in the true and genuine sense of the term. Both John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez have over the years done tremendously well for themselves and well, no wonder, the magnanimous fan following that they are always blessed with speaks volumes of the love and admiration that they are getting from their end.

Check out this latest social media post that both Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are busy doing at present:

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham are incredibly talented and popular. Last time, when the two of them featured in a movie together, it was an exciting experience indeed for the audience to see them together in Dishoom. The movie also featured Varun Dhawan in a lead role alongside them. Well, finally, after many years, the two of them have come together for a special purpose and well, it will melt hearts of all pet lovers in the country. They have come together for a common cause which involves sterilization of pet dogs and well, that’s exactly what we expect from them. Here you go –

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening? 807840

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening? 807841

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening? 807842

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening? 807843

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
Are you an orphanage...: When Jacqueline Fernandez tried hilarious pick-up line on Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect
Confirmed: John Abraham Has Quit Sajid Khan’s Film
Confirmed: John Abraham Has Quit Sajid Khan’s Film
Jacqueline Fernandez Soars Temperature In Lilac, Fan Says Reason For Global Warming
Jacqueline Fernandez Soars Temperature In Lilac, Fan Says Reason For Global Warming
Latest Stories
Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher
Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Read Latest News